Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

863 Flynn St 102

863 Flynn Street · (703) 764-0907
Location

863 Flynn Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
lobby
Unit 102 Available 09/07/20 Urban Retreat - Property Id: 286852

All inclusive 12 month rental near UTC, Erlanger, Siskin and city center.

1 Bedroom downtown condo with designated off street parking. $1500.00/month

Urban Retreat comes equipped with a kitchen, dining area, living area, large screen tv / Roku; sofa bed; fully equipped separate bedroom with queen sized bed including all linens, full sized dresser, bathroom with towels and preliminary supply of essential toiletries. Washer/ dryer combination in unit. Designated parking space included. There is also a private lobby for mail and package delivery should you need it.
All utilities and internet are included for your convenience and enjoyment.

Downtown living! Walk or bike to a multitude of different attractions. Park your car in your own designated space and explore the city. The UTC campus is steps from your front door. The M.L.King neighborhood boasts several locally owned restaurants, breweries and entertainment spots, all within a short walk or bike ride from our condo.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Flynn St 102 have any available units?
863 Flynn St 102 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Flynn St 102 have?
Some of 863 Flynn St 102's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Flynn St 102 currently offering any rent specials?
863 Flynn St 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Flynn St 102 pet-friendly?
No, 863 Flynn St 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 863 Flynn St 102 offer parking?
Yes, 863 Flynn St 102 offers parking.
Does 863 Flynn St 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Flynn St 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Flynn St 102 have a pool?
No, 863 Flynn St 102 does not have a pool.
Does 863 Flynn St 102 have accessible units?
No, 863 Flynn St 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Flynn St 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Flynn St 102 has units with dishwashers.
