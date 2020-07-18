863 Flynn St 102

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access lobby

Unit 102 Available 09/07/20 Urban Retreat - Property Id: 286852



All inclusive 12 month rental near UTC, Erlanger, Siskin and city center.



1 Bedroom downtown condo with designated off street parking. $1500.00/month



Urban Retreat comes equipped with a kitchen, dining area, living area, large screen tv / Roku; sofa bed; fully equipped separate bedroom with queen sized bed including all linens, full sized dresser, bathroom with towels and preliminary supply of essential toiletries. Washer/ dryer combination in unit. Designated parking space included. There is also a private lobby for mail and package delivery should you need it.

All utilities and internet are included for your convenience and enjoyment.



Downtown living! Walk or bike to a multitude of different attractions. Park your car in your own designated space and explore the city. The UTC campus is steps from your front door. The M.L.King neighborhood boasts several locally owned restaurants, breweries and entertainment spots, all within a short walk or bike ride from our condo.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/863-flynn-st-chattanooga-tn-unit-102/286852

No Pets Allowed



