3100 E. 44th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga. Conveniently located near Rossville Blvd, schools, shopping, and minutes from downtown, this home features a large living room with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer and dishwasher. There smart thermostat to control heat and air.

Electric fireplace in living room and bedroom.



The yard is fenced and has a deck in back.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Company at 423-648-6676, Option 1 for more information. To schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.greyhavenrealty.com



(RLNE4366507)