All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 3100 E. 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
3100 E. 44th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3100 E. 44th Street

3100 East 44th Street · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Cedar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3100 E. 44th Street · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga. Conveniently located near Rossville Blvd, schools, shopping, and minutes from downtown, this home features a large living room with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer and dishwasher. There smart thermostat to control heat and air.
Electric fireplace in living room and bedroom.

The yard is fenced and has a deck in back.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Company at 423-648-6676, Option 1 for more information. To schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.greyhavenrealty.com

(RLNE4366507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 E. 44th Street have any available units?
3100 E. 44th Street has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 E. 44th Street have?
Some of 3100 E. 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 E. 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 E. 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 E. 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 E. 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3100 E. 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3100 E. 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 3100 E. 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 E. 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 E. 44th Street have a pool?
No, 3100 E. 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3100 E. 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 E. 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 E. 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 E. 44th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3100 E. 44th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37343
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Riverset
2 Market St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Lofts at Tremont
110 Tremont St
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Station at 203
203 East Main Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
The Maddox Building
103 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity