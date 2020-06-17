All apartments in Chattanooga
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street.
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street

1700 Foust Street · (423) 381-0303
Location

1700 Foust Street, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Up for rent is a 3500 Square foot flex space, with 1500 square feet of modern updated office space, with 12 ft high walls and exposed brick. There are currently 3 closed-door offices and a large receptionist office area. The unit can come furnished with a 12 ft conference table, and chairs. The warehouse, it is about 2000 sqft, is currently divided with 2 rooms, that can be opened back up. The warehouse has a roll-up door and has a raised loading dock and a separate half bath. The property does have 200amp 3 phase power with 208v, Centrally located downtown, a little over a mile from the market street, this property is easily accessed. With a large exterior lot for parking or storage, it would be a great flex space use for many businesses The property is up for rent on a NNN lease of 2200 per month.
The property is up for rent on a NNN lease of 2100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street have any available units?
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street does offer parking.
Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street have a pool?
No, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street does not have units with air conditioning.

