1700 Foust St - 1700 Foust Street.

Up for rent is a 3500 Square foot flex space, with 1500 square feet of modern updated office space, with 12 ft high walls and exposed brick. There are currently 3 closed-door offices and a large receptionist office area. The unit can come furnished with a 12 ft conference table, and chairs. The warehouse, it is about 2000 sqft, is currently divided with 2 rooms, that can be opened back up. The warehouse has a roll-up door and has a raised loading dock and a separate half bath. The property does have 200amp 3 phase power with 208v, Centrally located downtown, a little over a mile from the market street, this property is easily accessed. With a large exterior lot for parking or storage, it would be a great flex space use for many businesses The property is up for rent on a NNN lease of 2200 per month.

