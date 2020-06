Amenities

Spacious one bedroom one bath condo with hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath features a tiled walk in shower. This condo has many amenities which include: swimming pool with breath-taking City views, sundeck, clubroom, fitness center, on site theater, gated community & more!. NO Smoking and NO Pets. Not negotiable