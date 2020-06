Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful, executive home in The Governors Club Golf Club community which has a neighborhood pool, club pool, tennis courts, stocked fishing ponds, exercise facilities, and more! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, master suite with sitting area/ office on the main floor. Huge deck with grill and large backyard! Second room on main floor could be used as a guest room, or music room, etc. This home could be 5 or 6 bedroom if needed!