Bradley County, TN
297 Carter Rd SE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 11:30 AM

297 Carter Rd SE

297 Carter Road Southeast · (423) 693-0301
Location

297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN 37323

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool care included in rent), double attached garage, large level yard. $995/month, $995/deposit. Small pets allowed with additional pet fee, due at move in.**There is an option to include mowing into rent for $1295** Buildings in back are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Carter Rd SE have any available units?
297 Carter Rd SE has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 297 Carter Rd SE have?
Some of 297 Carter Rd SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 Carter Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
297 Carter Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Carter Rd SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 Carter Rd SE is pet friendly.
Does 297 Carter Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 297 Carter Rd SE offers parking.
Does 297 Carter Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Carter Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Carter Rd SE have a pool?
Yes, 297 Carter Rd SE has a pool.
Does 297 Carter Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 297 Carter Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Carter Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 Carter Rd SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Carter Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 297 Carter Rd SE has units with air conditioning.
