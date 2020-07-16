297 Carter Rd SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool care included in rent), double attached garage, large level yard. $995/month, $995/deposit. Small pets allowed with additional pet fee, due at move in.**There is an option to include mowing into rent for $1295** Buildings in back are not included.