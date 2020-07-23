/
bradley county
44 Apartments for rent in Bradley County, TN📍
Forest Grove Apartments
2350 Blackburn Rd SE, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Grove! Located just off APD 40 in Cleveland, with quick access to grocery stores, restaurants. Come live with us and you will have a pool in your back yard.
The Pointe at Westland
2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
2411 Spring Creek Boulevard NE
2411 Spring Creek Boulevard, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
FOR RENT $1,500.00 PER MONTH. Live the easy life at the Gorgeous and Convenient Condos of Spring Creek. Walk to Coffee Shops, Pickup up your dry cleaning, Have Dinner at Jenkins or one of several restaurants within walking distance.
1148 Ridgeview Drive Northwest
1148 Ridgeview Drive Northeast, East Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1796 sqft
Large back and side yards with the backyard portion fenced in. Landlord maintains yard and home's exterior. Washer/dryer hookups. Quiet lot with off-street parking. Porch Pirate proof delivery box included with tenant-created code.
3716 Cliffside Dr Unit 4
3716 Cliffside Dr NE, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
3716 Cliffside Dr Unit 4, Cleveland TN 37312 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment, completely remodeled interior with all new appliances ( refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave & washer/ dryer) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5959995)
272 Mallard Trl NW
272 Mallard Trail Northwest, Bradley County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Stunning custom home in Mallard Cove! - This home has usable living space and plenty of room to entertain with a large kitchen featuring a big island and solid surface counter tops.
1217 17th Street NW
1217 17th Street Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bedroom home, large yard, centrally located! - You will fall in love with this cozy 3 bedroom ranch home, centrally located in a quiet neighborhood.
180 Bellingham Dr NE
180 Bellingham Dr, Bradley County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Luxury Condo on 1 level, 2br 2ba, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave, stack-able W/D is included, vaulted ceilings, large master bedroom w/walk-in closet, small fenced back yard area.
1118 Norman Chapel Rd NW
1118 Norman Chapel Road Northwest, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1483 sqft
Soft neutral interior, tons of natural light, and updates throughout - what’s not to love? Designed with comfortable living and entertaining in mind, a spacious living room with large front window in addition to the fantastic finished basement
210 1st Street NE
210 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,500
4000 sqft
This is the large corner unit with windows along 1st street and facing the park. Their are two entrance doors facing the park. Unit is rented as a shell with plumbing and electrical rough-ins.
211 1st Street NE
211 1st St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$2,000
10000 sqft
Office/warehouse building located in Downtown Cleveland just across the street from the city's newest park and event space, "First Street Square". The property runs the width of the block from 1st to 2nd street and has multiple entrances.
263 N Ocoee Street
263 North Ocoee Street, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$1,000
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit A is the downstairs commercial retail space and does not include the loft apt above. The space offers a large single open room in the front and a back workroom/storage room. The bathroom is full ADA compliant.
260 2nd Street NE - B
260 2nd St NE, Cleveland, TN
Studio
$650
900 sqft
The 900 square feet is divided into 3 studios, one confrence room, a lounge, a reception area, and a bathroom. The floors are finished concrete or engineered wood flooring.
860 Harle Ave Apt B
860 Harle Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
One bedroom/one bath apartment in downtown Cleveland! - You'll be surprised how much space you'll have in this completely remodeled one bedroom, one bath apartment! It boasts large rooms, washer/dryer hook up, full kitchen AND conveniently located
853 Stone Glen Trail NW
853 Stone Glen Trl NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Location! Location! Location! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath town home has been recently updated and offers a large living space downstairs. It is located behind Home Depot, close to town with easy interstate access.
860 Harle Ave A
860 Harle Ave NW, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly remodeled home in the Historic District! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home has been completely remodeled, new appliances and is move-in ready.
298 High Street SE
298 High Street Southeast, Cleveland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom home, tons of closet space! - This three bedroom, 2 bath one level house has been completely refinished with fresh paint, new floors, doors, and more! It also has tons of closet space, nice yard and a great back deck! This like new
280 Cline Rd NE
280 Cline Road Northeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Over 2,000 sq ft in this large 2 br, 2.5 ba house in great area, with all appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, pantry in kitchen, laminate and carpet flooring, large finished basement and a double car garage.
297 Carter Rd SE
297 Carter Road Southeast, Bradley County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1344 sqft
This one level home has everything you need! Large open kitchen with dishwasher, island and bar, fireplace in living room, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, spacious bedrooms, large screened in back patio over looking the in-ground pool) pool
3013 Adkisson Dr
3013 Adkisson Dr NW, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$595
Like new 2 bedroom apartment near Cleveland State! - This two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is within walking distance to Cleveland State Community College and quick to I-75.
2912 Franklin Ave NW
2912 Franklin Avenue Northwest, Cleveland, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent - 2BR/1BA house with CH&A, Stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up. No smoking, no pets. 12 month lease minimum.
Results within 5 miles of Bradley County
Integra Hills Preserve Apartments
9100 Integra Preserve Ct, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1278 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a sea-water swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature new granite countertops, wood flooring and private balconies/patios. Just minutes from Imagination Station and College Plaza Shopping Center.
Integra Hills Apartment Homes
9198 Integra Hills Ln, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,046
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1427 sqft
This community's features include a billiard room, theater, pool and electronic entrance. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. White Oak Crossing and Enterprise South Nature Park are both nearby.
Legends at White Oak
9211 Lawford Way, Ooltewah, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1490 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and central air. Tenants get access to a dog grooming area, clubhouse, and billiards table. Easy access to I-75. Golf at the Honors Course during free time.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bradley County area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Chattanooga, Canton, Cleveland, Cartersville, and Oak Ridge have apartments for rent.