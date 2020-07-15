All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

The Pointe at Westland

Open Now until 6pm
2005 Westland Dr SW · (833) 203-2898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2005 Westland Dr SW, Cleveland, TN 37311

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0602 · Avail. Jul 24

$802

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0201 · Avail. Jul 20

$684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Jul 31

$838

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at Westland.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, The Pointe at Westland Apartments features amenities that make you feel at home. With features like professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can take advantage of all we have to offer! Enjoy the sparkling pool or spend some quality time with the kids at the playground. Visit today and see why everyone’s excited to call The Pointe at Westland Apartments home!

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at Westland have any available units?
The Pointe at Westland has 3 units available starting at $684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pointe at Westland have?
Some of The Pointe at Westland's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at Westland currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at Westland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at Westland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at Westland is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at Westland offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at Westland offers parking.
Does The Pointe at Westland have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pointe at Westland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at Westland have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at Westland has a pool.
Does The Pointe at Westland have accessible units?
No, The Pointe at Westland does not have accessible units.
Does The Pointe at Westland have units with dishwashers?
No, The Pointe at Westland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Pointe at Westland have units with air conditioning?
No, The Pointe at Westland does not have units with air conditioning.
