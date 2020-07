Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

802 Rock Lake Glen Available 06/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhouse Located in the Cole Creek Neighborhood, Very Close to I-77, Shopping and Lots of Restaurants, 2 Bedrooms, (Master with Vaulted Ceiling and Fan) 2.5 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, and Microwave. Patio. 1 Car Garage.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019)



(RLNE2229960)