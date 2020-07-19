723 Schuyler Ave

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick home near Sweetwater Park & Rock Hill Country Club! - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home w/ wood-siding is recently updated with fresh paint throughout. It features a kitchen, dining-room, sitting room with 2-car carport. The home has a Master Bedroom with bathroom access, as well as, a Jack & Jill bathroom between the second and third bedrooms. It has central air and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and wood-like plank. Appliances included are a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and refrigerator. It has washer/dryer hook-ups, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans, exterior storage room and two storage sheds in the backyard. This home also has a wood deck, perfect for entertaining your family and guests!



We still have a few details to finish, but don't want you to miss the opportunity to view this property!!!



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property, under 50 lbs max. 2 pets. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



**All Properties Managed by Rinehart Property Management are NON-SMOKING.**



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Oakland Ave., Left onto E. Main St., Right onto Saluda St., Right onto SC-121/Saluda St/SC-72, Right onto John T Roddey Cir., Right onto Schuyler Ave.



Lease Terms: One Year.



