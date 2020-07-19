All apartments in York County
Find more places like 723 Schuyler Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
723 Schuyler Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

723 Schuyler Ave

723 Schuyler Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

723 Schuyler Dr, York County, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick home near Sweetwater Park & Rock Hill Country Club! - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home w/ wood-siding is recently updated with fresh paint throughout. It features a kitchen, dining-room, sitting room with 2-car carport. The home has a Master Bedroom with bathroom access, as well as, a Jack & Jill bathroom between the second and third bedrooms. It has central air and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and wood-like plank. Appliances included are a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal and refrigerator. It has washer/dryer hook-ups, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans, exterior storage room and two storage sheds in the backyard. This home also has a wood deck, perfect for entertaining your family and guests!

We still have a few details to finish, but don't want you to miss the opportunity to view this property!!! Date estimated available for move in will be as of 01/18/2019.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property, under 50 lbs max. 2 pets. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

**All Properties Managed by Rinehart Property Management are NON-SMOKING.**

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Oakland Ave., Left onto E. Main St., Right onto Saluda St., Right onto SC-121/Saluda St/SC-72, Right onto John T Roddey Cir., Right onto Schuyler Ave.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4613378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Schuyler Ave have any available units?
723 Schuyler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 723 Schuyler Ave have?
Some of 723 Schuyler Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Schuyler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
723 Schuyler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Schuyler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Schuyler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 723 Schuyler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 723 Schuyler Ave offers parking.
Does 723 Schuyler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Schuyler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Schuyler Ave have a pool?
No, 723 Schuyler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 723 Schuyler Ave have accessible units?
No, 723 Schuyler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Schuyler Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Schuyler Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Schuyler Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 Schuyler Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College