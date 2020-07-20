All apartments in York County
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

6663 Little Branch Road

6663 Little Branch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6663 Little Branch Rd, York County, SC 29745
The Pines At Campbells Crossing

Amenities

6663 Little Branch Road Available 08/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home Located in Campbell Crossings off of Paraham Road in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Large Master on Main Level), Bonus Room, 3 Full Bathrooms, Office, Dining Room, Open Family Room with Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Cute Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Sink. Screened In Porch off of the Family Room. Deck. Beautiful Wooded Backyard with lots of shade. 2 Car Garage. Sits on around 6 acres. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by August 1, 2019 or maybe sooner).

(RLNE4881438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6663 Little Branch Road have any available units?
6663 Little Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 6663 Little Branch Road have?
Some of 6663 Little Branch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6663 Little Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
6663 Little Branch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6663 Little Branch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6663 Little Branch Road is pet friendly.
Does 6663 Little Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 6663 Little Branch Road offers parking.
Does 6663 Little Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6663 Little Branch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6663 Little Branch Road have a pool?
No, 6663 Little Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 6663 Little Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 6663 Little Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6663 Little Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6663 Little Branch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6663 Little Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6663 Little Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
