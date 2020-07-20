Amenities

6663 Little Branch Road Available 08/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful 2 Story Home Located in Campbell Crossings off of Paraham Road in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Large Master on Main Level), Bonus Room, 3 Full Bathrooms, Office, Dining Room, Open Family Room with Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Cute Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Sink. Screened In Porch off of the Family Room. Deck. Beautiful Wooded Backyard with lots of shade. 2 Car Garage. Sits on around 6 acres. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by August 1, 2019 or maybe sooner).



