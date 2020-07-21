645 Rock Lake Glen

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.1 bath townhouse with attached 1 car garage. Features include private back yard overlooking nature area, spacious great room with fireplace, ceiling fans, black appliances in kitchen.No Section 8.Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.