All apartments in York County
Find more places like 645 Rock Lake Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
645 Rock Lake Glen
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:19 PM

645 Rock Lake Glen

645 Rock Lake Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

645 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.1 bath townhouse with attached 1 car garage. Features include private back yard overlooking nature area, spacious great room with fireplace, ceiling fans, black appliances in kitchen.No Section 8.Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Rock Lake Glen have any available units?
645 Rock Lake Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 645 Rock Lake Glen have?
Some of 645 Rock Lake Glen's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Rock Lake Glen currently offering any rent specials?
645 Rock Lake Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Rock Lake Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Rock Lake Glen is pet friendly.
Does 645 Rock Lake Glen offer parking?
Yes, 645 Rock Lake Glen offers parking.
Does 645 Rock Lake Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Rock Lake Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Rock Lake Glen have a pool?
No, 645 Rock Lake Glen does not have a pool.
Does 645 Rock Lake Glen have accessible units?
No, 645 Rock Lake Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Rock Lake Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Rock Lake Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Rock Lake Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 Rock Lake Glen has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College