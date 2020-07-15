338 Third Baxter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Large Open Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace, Open Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Third Floor has lots of Built-in. Hardwood Floors, Plantation Shutters, Attached 2 Car Garage & Deck. New Roof. LAWN CARE INCLUDED Single Family Only ***$400 off First Month's Rent***

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (No Cats). Maximum Occupants 8. Available NOW



No Cats Allowed



