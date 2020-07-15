All apartments in York County
Find more places like 338 Third Baxter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
338 Third Baxter Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

338 Third Baxter Street

338 Third Baxter Street · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC 29708
Baxter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 338 Third Baxter Street · Avail. now

$3,150

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA. 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Living Room, Dining Room, Large Open Family Room with Stone Gas Fireplace, Open Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Third Floor has lots of Built-in. Hardwood Floors, Plantation Shutters, Attached 2 Car Garage & Deck. New Roof. LAWN CARE INCLUDED Single Family Only ***$400 off First Month's Rent***
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (No Cats). Maximum Occupants 8. Available NOW

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4460324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Third Baxter Street have any available units?
338 Third Baxter Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Third Baxter Street have?
Some of 338 Third Baxter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Third Baxter Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 Third Baxter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Third Baxter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Third Baxter Street is pet friendly.
Does 338 Third Baxter Street offer parking?
Yes, 338 Third Baxter Street offers parking.
Does 338 Third Baxter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Third Baxter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Third Baxter Street have a pool?
Yes, 338 Third Baxter Street has a pool.
Does 338 Third Baxter Street have accessible units?
No, 338 Third Baxter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Third Baxter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 Third Baxter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Third Baxter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 Third Baxter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 338 Third Baxter Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity