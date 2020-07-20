All apartments in York County
327 Berg Circle
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

327 Berg Circle

327 Berg Circle · No Longer Available
Location

327 Berg Circle, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
327 Berg Circle, Fort Mill, SC 29715 - This town home is located in the fabulous neighborhood of Fairway Townes in Fort Mill, SC. The exterior of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home contains a one car garage with electric opener, plus driveway parking for two additional vehicles. On the rear of the home there is a patio with fencing on the sides for privacy. Inside, you will find hardwood floors in the entry foyer, hallway and the half bath. The kitchen comes with vinyl floors, cherry cabinets, laminate counter-tops, black appliances (Range/Oven, Dishwasher, refrigerator, built in Microwave), a pantry and breakfast area. Also downstairs, you will find a carpeted dining area with overhanging light fixture and open carpeted living room and sun room. The master bedroom is on the upper level and comes with his and her walk-in closets, trey ceiling, and private bath complete with cherry cabinets, vinyl floors and ceramic tiled accents around the garden tub and separate shower. The second and third bedrooms are also located on the second floor and the front bedroom includes a walk-in closet. There is a full bath in the hall upstairs with cherry cabinets. Upstairs you will also find the laundry room to include washer and dryer. The community features a swimming pool and there is a public golf course at Regent Park. Built in 2007, this home features approx. 1700 sq. ft. No Pets/No Smokers.

Directions: Go South on I-77, Take Exit #90 to (L) on Carowinds Blvd.(US -21 S), (L) on Old Nation Road, (L) on Heritage Parkway, (R) on Kite and a (R) on Pate, (R) on Berg.

(RLNE4995583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Berg Circle have any available units?
327 Berg Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 327 Berg Circle have?
Some of 327 Berg Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Berg Circle currently offering any rent specials?
327 Berg Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Berg Circle pet-friendly?
No, 327 Berg Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 327 Berg Circle offer parking?
Yes, 327 Berg Circle offers parking.
Does 327 Berg Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Berg Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Berg Circle have a pool?
Yes, 327 Berg Circle has a pool.
Does 327 Berg Circle have accessible units?
No, 327 Berg Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Berg Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Berg Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Berg Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Berg Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
