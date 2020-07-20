Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

327 Berg Circle, Fort Mill, SC 29715 - This town home is located in the fabulous neighborhood of Fairway Townes in Fort Mill, SC. The exterior of this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home contains a one car garage with electric opener, plus driveway parking for two additional vehicles. On the rear of the home there is a patio with fencing on the sides for privacy. Inside, you will find hardwood floors in the entry foyer, hallway and the half bath. The kitchen comes with vinyl floors, cherry cabinets, laminate counter-tops, black appliances (Range/Oven, Dishwasher, refrigerator, built in Microwave), a pantry and breakfast area. Also downstairs, you will find a carpeted dining area with overhanging light fixture and open carpeted living room and sun room. The master bedroom is on the upper level and comes with his and her walk-in closets, trey ceiling, and private bath complete with cherry cabinets, vinyl floors and ceramic tiled accents around the garden tub and separate shower. The second and third bedrooms are also located on the second floor and the front bedroom includes a walk-in closet. There is a full bath in the hall upstairs with cherry cabinets. Upstairs you will also find the laundry room to include washer and dryer. The community features a swimming pool and there is a public golf course at Regent Park. Built in 2007, this home features approx. 1700 sq. ft. No Pets/No Smokers.



Directions: Go South on I-77, Take Exit #90 to (L) on Carowinds Blvd.(US -21 S), (L) on Old Nation Road, (L) on Heritage Parkway, (R) on Kite and a (R) on Pate, (R) on Berg.



