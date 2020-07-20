All apartments in York County
301 River Clay Rd

301 River Clay Road · No Longer Available
Location

301 River Clay Road, York County, SC 29708

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Executive Fort Mill townhome located in beautiful Catawba Village complex. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this unit has sweet flooring, extra large living area down with fenced back yard. Granite counters in kitchen with plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Nice custom paint. Basically 2 master suites upstairs , each with their own full baths. Close to I77 and lots of shopping and restaurants. Includes washer & dryer.

Video Tour https://youtu.be/Curt8HLIxj4

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

