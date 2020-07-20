301 River Clay Rd

Amenities

Executive Fort Mill townhome located in beautiful Catawba Village complex. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this unit has sweet flooring, extra large living area down with fenced back yard. Granite counters in kitchen with plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Nice custom paint. Basically 2 master suites upstairs , each with their own full baths. Close to I77 and lots of shopping and restaurants. Includes washer & dryer.



Video Tour https://youtu.be/Curt8HLIxj4



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.



