York County, SC
257 Arbor Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

257 Arbor Court

257 Arbor Court · (803) 329-3291
Location

257 Arbor Court, York County, SC 29732

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 257 Arbor Court · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
257 Arbor Court Available 07/20/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Back Yard! - Three bedroom, two bathroom, brick home with fenced in back yard. This home is over 1,500 square feet and features a large, shady screened in porch! The flooring inside is hardwood, vinyl and carpet. Appliances include smooth top stove, over the range microwave, side by side refrigerator and washer/dryer (W/D not guaranteed). There is a living room, den and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. *The garage is not included with the rental at this time. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only.

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Twin Lakes Rd. Left onto Coventry Ln. Right onto Arbor Ct.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **

(RLNE3934105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Arbor Court have any available units?
257 Arbor Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 Arbor Court have?
Some of 257 Arbor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Arbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
257 Arbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Arbor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 Arbor Court is pet friendly.
Does 257 Arbor Court offer parking?
Yes, 257 Arbor Court offers parking.
Does 257 Arbor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Arbor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Arbor Court have a pool?
No, 257 Arbor Court does not have a pool.
Does 257 Arbor Court have accessible units?
No, 257 Arbor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Arbor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Arbor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Arbor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Arbor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
