Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

257 Arbor Court Available 07/20/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Back Yard! - Three bedroom, two bathroom, brick home with fenced in back yard. This home is over 1,500 square feet and features a large, shady screened in porch! The flooring inside is hardwood, vinyl and carpet. Appliances include smooth top stove, over the range microwave, side by side refrigerator and washer/dryer (W/D not guaranteed). There is a living room, den and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. *The garage is not included with the rental at this time. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only.



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Right onto Twin Lakes Rd. Left onto Coventry Ln. Right onto Arbor Ct.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **



