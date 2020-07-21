1509 Hathaway Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Now available I s this affordable 4-bedroom/2-bath, split level house on a large 1-acre corner lot in Rock Hill. This home is about 1900 sq. ft. and has nice hardwood floors throughout two levels. The main level has a large eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and a nice living room or formal dining room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, all with good closet space and a full bathroom. The lower level has a large family room with fireplace(non-functional, for decoration only). This level also has another large bedroom and full bathroom. There is also a private entrance for this floor, so it makes a great "in-law" setup. The laundry room with washer/dryer connections is also on this lower level. In back, you will find a great deck which overlooks the huge yard. A large storage shed is included(one storage shed is not available to the tenants). The home has a 2-car carport as well. This home has a lot to offer for the price. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. All applicants must pass a credit check, criminal background check, rental history and employment/income verification. Good credit and rental history required, with a minimum credit score of 650. Sorry, no pets allowed. This home will be ready for move in around March 7th at only $1395/month. Please call or email to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.