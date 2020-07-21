1348 Whistling Lane

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located in The Manors at Hands Mill Development off of Hwy 274 a private gated community located along the shores of beautiful Lake Wylie in York County, South Carolina, where you are just a short 30 minute drive across the border to Charlotte. This home is 4 Bedrooms (Master is located on Main Level), 2.5 Bathrooms, has a large Bonus Room Upstairs. You will enter the home to the beautiful foyer area. This home offers beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops and lots of upgrades. Nice Dining Room and Butlers Pantry is located off of the Open Kitchen. The Kitchen has Large Island with the a Nice Stainless Farmhouse Style Sink, Stainless Appliances which include the Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and Gas Range. Open Floor Plan into the Large Living Room Area. Mud Room off of the 2 Car Garage. Laundry Room on 1st Level with Washer and Dryer. Back yard has iron fence with both gates opening up to around 6 foot for easy access for lawn care maintenance and has nice size patio. Owner will also provide Security System and Ring Doorbell for Tenants Use and Internet Included.

Neighborhood offers a Clubhouse with Beautiful Views of Lake Wylie with Pool, Kiddie Pool, Fitness Center, Play Ground and Several Outdoor Fireplaces for Entertaining. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5506897)