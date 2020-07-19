All apartments in York County
131 Snead Road - 1
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:05 AM

131 Snead Road - 1

131 Snead Rd · No Longer Available
Location

131 Snead Rd, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Available now is this beautiful end unit, 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhome with 1-car garage in great Fort Mill location! This 2-story home is almost 2000 sq ft and has the master bedroom on the main level, which has a garden tub and separate shower. There are nice hardwood floors throughout the main level. The second level and master bedroom have carpeting. There are 2 nice sized bedrooms and an open loft on the 2nd floor. Large walk-in closets in all bedrooms and a ton of storage space. Lots of natural light throughout and the livingroom has a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a gas range! In the back you will find a large patio and small fenced in yard. Community pool! This is a non-smoking home and renters insurance is required. Sorry, no pets will be allowed. This home is available for a short-term lease only through May 31st only. The lease must end no later than May 31st. A 1 month security deposit is due at time of approved application. First and last month's rent due at move in. This is a great home for a short-term rental and is available for immediate move-in for only $1900/month. Please call with any questions or to schedule a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

