1240 North Dobys Bridge Road

2 Bedroom Brick Duplex in Prime Location with Full Renovation - This beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex Lives Large! The kitchen provides an abundance of custom cabinets with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash and tile flooring. The black appliance package includes an electric stove, built in microwave and side-by-side refrigerator all new. There is washer/dryer hook ups in the laundry area. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the home except for the bathroom and kitchen which have custom tile flooring. The living room is spacious with tons of natural light and a dining area. In addition, the attic has been fully floored with LED lighting which provides for additional storage. There is a private back deck. All of this within the Award Winning Fort Mill School District and easy access to Downtown Fort Mill. Lawn care is included!!!



*Renters Insurance Required*



Pet Policy: Small Dogs Only for this property (25 lbs or less). When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.



Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Left onto Clebourne St. Continue straight onto Tom Hall St. Right onto N. Dobys Bridge Rd.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box!



Directions are as follows:



1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



No Cats Allowed



