1215 Silver Arrow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful brick home with 4 bedrooms, plus a den and bonus room, then 3 1/2 baths. The large master bedroom on the first floor offers plenty of privacy with a full walk-in closet, huge bathroom with double sink, separate shower and soaking jetted tub and walk out to the back deck. The entrance has hardwood floors, with a sunken family room with a fireplace, formal dining room, den with french doors, open kitchen & breakfast area with granite counter-top. There are 3 additional large rooms upstairs, plus a very large bonus room with its own private bath. The 3 car garage and driveway offers plenty of parking. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage. Freshly painted, washer and dryer included. This home sits on an acre lot.

**Water, lawn care & outside pest control is included with the rent**

Located in the great Fort Mill school district.

