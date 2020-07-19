All apartments in York County
Find more places like 1215 Silver Arrow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
1215 Silver Arrow Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 Silver Arrow Court

1215 Silver Arrow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1215 Silver Arrow Court, York County, SC 29715
Trinity Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful brick home with 4 bedrooms, plus a den and bonus room, then 3 1/2 baths. The large master bedroom on the first floor offers plenty of privacy with a full walk-in closet, huge bathroom with double sink, separate shower and soaking jetted tub and walk out to the back deck. The entrance has hardwood floors, with a sunken family room with a fireplace, formal dining room, den with french doors, open kitchen & breakfast area with granite counter-top. There are 3 additional large rooms upstairs, plus a very large bonus room with its own private bath. The 3 car garage and driveway offers plenty of parking. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage. Freshly painted, washer and dryer included. This home sits on an acre lot.
**Water, lawn care & outside pest control is included with the rent**
Located in the great Fort Mill school district.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have any available units?
1215 Silver Arrow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have?
Some of 1215 Silver Arrow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Silver Arrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Silver Arrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Silver Arrow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Silver Arrow Court is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Silver Arrow Court offers parking.
Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Silver Arrow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have a pool?
No, 1215 Silver Arrow Court does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have accessible units?
No, 1215 Silver Arrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Silver Arrow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Silver Arrow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Silver Arrow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College