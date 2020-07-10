All apartments in York County
Find more places like 1120 Drayton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
1120 Drayton Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1120 Drayton Court

1120 Drayton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1120 Drayton Court, York County, SC 29708
Baxter

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous, end unit town home. One of the most desirable townhomes in sought-after Baxter Village. Beautiful private wooded views from the back deck and peaceful privacy, facing ponds in the front. Hardwoods on main level with beautiful laminate wood upstairs. Extremely well cared for home. Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances with gas range oven. Walking path down to the water with benches and places to picnic. Starbucks, wine bar, restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness and more all within a quick walk on the community paths. Fountain, benches, parks, recreation areas, the Fort Mill library, and more all within the neighborhood make this the perfect location for living. For more community information visit www.baxtertowncenter.com. Pets conditional with non-refundable fee. Minimum credit scores of 650. Contact Chris Makowski at 704-956-4547 with questions or to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Drayton Court have any available units?
1120 Drayton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1120 Drayton Court have?
Some of 1120 Drayton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Drayton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Drayton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Drayton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Drayton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Drayton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Drayton Court offers parking.
Does 1120 Drayton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Drayton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Drayton Court have a pool?
No, 1120 Drayton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Drayton Court have accessible units?
No, 1120 Drayton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Drayton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Drayton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Drayton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Drayton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College