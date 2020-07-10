1120 Drayton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous, end unit town home. One of the most desirable townhomes in sought-after Baxter Village. Beautiful private wooded views from the back deck and peaceful privacy, facing ponds in the front. Hardwoods on main level with beautiful laminate wood upstairs. Extremely well cared for home. Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances with gas range oven. Walking path down to the water with benches and places to picnic. Starbucks, wine bar, restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness and more all within a quick walk on the community paths. Fountain, benches, parks, recreation areas, the Fort Mill library, and more all within the neighborhood make this the perfect location for living. For more community information visit www.baxtertowncenter.com. Pets conditional with non-refundable fee. Minimum credit scores of 650. Contact Chris Makowski at 704-956-4547 with questions or to schedule your tour!