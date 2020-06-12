/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tega Cay, SC
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
East Tega Cay
17 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
9055 Windjammer Drive
9055 Windjammer Drive, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located in Tega Cay off Windjammer Drive in Tega Cay, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace & Wet Bar, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
16161 Tana Tea Circle
16161 Tana Tea Drive, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
***NEW paint and NEW flooring throughout the home*** Large and Open Galley Style Kitchen with Dinette that opens to a Large Sunken Living Room/Dining Room combination with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Tega Cay
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Baxter
1 Unit Available
1098 Drayton Court
1098 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1827 sqft
Luxury Corporate Rental in the heart of Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC. 3 Beds/3.5 Baths/2-Car Garage/All Utilities & HOA included/Fully furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Waterstone
1 Unit Available
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Fireplace, recent Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener.
Results within 5 miles of Tega Cay
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
19 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Steele Creek
24 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
3 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
91 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
14505 Grasslands Court
14505 Grasslands Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1419 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner townhome with 1-car attached garage and hardwood flooring throughout!!! Living room has gas-log fireplace ceiling fan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brown Road
1 Unit Available
12705 Cedar Crossings
12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC
12705 Cedar Crossings Available 06/19/20 12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular The Crossings subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Hills Plantation
1 Unit Available
232 Riverview Terrace
232 Riverview Terrace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Story Townhome in River Hills Bluffs Villas - Spacious 2 story townhome in secure gated community with access to the pool. Fabulous gourmet Kitchen has loads of storage & prep space, granite ctrs, ss appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.
Similar Pages
Tega Cay 1 BedroomsTega Cay 2 BedroomsTega Cay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTega Cay 3 BedroomsTega Cay Apartments with Balcony
Tega Cay Apartments with GarageTega Cay Apartments with GymTega Cay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTega Cay Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC