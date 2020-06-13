Apartment List
SC
/
fort mill
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
3 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
252 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
909 Murphy Court
909 Murphy Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1641 sqft
Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Jones Branch Estates community. Open floor plan. Formal living room, eat in kitchen. First floor has wide plank flooring. 3 bedroom upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2014 Felts Pkwy
2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2240 sqft
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
313 Thornhill St
313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC
APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW - CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
521 Common Raven Court
521 Common Raven Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1729 sqft
Amazing end unit in Waterside at the Caawba. Big spaces, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Granite counters and beautiful floors. Shiplap accents give it so much style.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive
1854 Sapphire Meadow Dr, Fort Mill, SC
Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Full and 1/2 Bath Arts and Crafts inspired home in Desirable Waterside at the Catawaba. Lovely Plank flooring in the main level with formal dining and living areas.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
309 Ardrey Street
309 Ardrey Street, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Brick Home Located in Downtown Fort Mill, SC within walking distance to Walter Elisha Park, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator,

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Nims Spring Drive
105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
103 Jeffrey Street
103 Jeffrey St, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
This 3 story, 3 bedroom 2.1 bath with 1 car garage town-home is almost brand new! The main/upper level has a bright an open floor plan with the kitchen,great room and dining area. You'll find all bedrooms on the 3rd story with the laundry room.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Mill rents increased slightly over the past month

Fort Mill rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Mill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fort Mill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Mill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Fort Mill.
    • While Fort Mill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

