3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
180 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pineville
8 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
12120 Stratfield Place Way
12120 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2007 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Pineville Elem.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1200 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 Jeffrey Street
103 Jeffrey St, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1535 sqft
This 3 story, 3 bedroom 2.1 bath with 1 car garage town-home is almost brand new! The main/upper level has a bright an open floor plan with the kitchen,great room and dining area. You'll find all bedrooms on the 3rd story with the laundry room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seven Eagles
1 Unit Available
3106 Fieldpointe Lane
3106 Fieldpointe Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1487 sqft
3106 Fieldpointe Lane-CB - ***SHOWINGS ONLY** This beautiful 3 bed 2 bathroom home stands off Park Road with a spacious 1,487 square feet! You do not want to miss this!! The comfortable living room has a brick fireplace adjacent to the kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
643 Rock Lake Glen
643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
3347 Norwich Road Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
826 Summerlake Drive
826 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Townhome Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Very Close to Local Shopping, Restaurants and I-77 (Charlotte), 3 Bedrooms & A Loft (All Upstairs), 2.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
2501 Birnen Drive
2501 Birnen Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1137 sqft
This 3Bdr 2Bth Ranch Home is located in South Park. The kitchen features high end appliance with granite countertops. The neighborhood is filled with mature trees and beautiful sidewalks.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Ballantyne West
1 Unit Available
14038 Eden Court
14038 Eden Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Hwy 51 - Park Road
1 Unit Available
10943 Park Road
10943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1261 sqft
Hard to find 3 Bedroom! End Unit in Great Location! Beautifully Updated! Fresh Neutral Paint, Laminate Wood Flooring on Main Level, Tile Back-splash in Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Enclosed Patio with Storage Room. All Appliances Included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Hwy 51 - Park Road
1 Unit Available
8513 Pine Thicket Court - 1
8513 Pine Thickett Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1182 sqft
Nice town home in great location. Minutes from Carolina Place Mall, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious home is private with a boardwalk and car port. A must see!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Seven Eagles
1 Unit Available
9905 Chimney Corner Court
9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch.
1 of 2
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1605 Ervin Lane
1605 Ervin Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
Cozy living room. Separate Dinning area. Outside of the home has a beautiful front and rear patio. Backyard comes with a shed. Home conveniently located near shopping areas and Carolina Place Mall.
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ballantyne West
1 Unit Available
13816 Dansington Court
13816 Dansington Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1212 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:12pm
Provincetowne
30 Units Available
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Ballantyne East
45 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Montclaire South
19 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sharon Woods
22 Units Available
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brown Road
19 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
