All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like 669 Reliance Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
669 Reliance Ct
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:44 PM

669 Reliance Ct

669 Reliance Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

669 Reliance Court, Tega Cay, SC 29708
East Tega Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Designed for comfort and practicality, while maintaining aesthetic excellence, this gorgeous ranch will fulfill all of your real estate desires! Featuring a formal dining room with tray ceilings, wainscoting, and a big window for natural light allows family and friends to gather around. The fully equipped kitchen opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace, Brazilian hardwood floors, and neutral walls so your furniture will flow seamlessly. Relax on the raised deck that's sitting just high enough to enjoy the views where you'll take in the lush manicured yard and greenery surrounding. Perfectly cared for inside and out, this one won't last long, call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Reliance Ct have any available units?
669 Reliance Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 669 Reliance Ct have?
Some of 669 Reliance Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Reliance Ct currently offering any rent specials?
669 Reliance Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Reliance Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 Reliance Ct is pet friendly.
Does 669 Reliance Ct offer parking?
No, 669 Reliance Ct does not offer parking.
Does 669 Reliance Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 Reliance Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Reliance Ct have a pool?
No, 669 Reliance Ct does not have a pool.
Does 669 Reliance Ct have accessible units?
No, 669 Reliance Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Reliance Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 Reliance Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 669 Reliance Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 669 Reliance Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv
Tega Cay, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 BedroomsTega Cay 2 Bedrooms
Tega Cay Apartments with ParkingTega Cay Apartments with Pool
Tega Cay Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College