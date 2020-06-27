669 Reliance Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Designed for comfort and practicality, while maintaining aesthetic excellence, this gorgeous ranch will fulfill all of your real estate desires! Featuring a formal dining room with tray ceilings, wainscoting, and a big window for natural light allows family and friends to gather around. The fully equipped kitchen opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace, Brazilian hardwood floors, and neutral walls so your furniture will flow seamlessly. Relax on the raised deck that's sitting just high enough to enjoy the views where you'll take in the lush manicured yard and greenery surrounding. Perfectly cared for inside and out, this one won't last long, call today to schedule your showing!