614 Sunfish Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful 3 Story Townhome located in the Lake Shore Community in Tega Cay, SC, 4 Bedrooms & Bonus (Master and 2 Bedrooms on 2nd Level and Bonus and 4th Bedroom on 3rd Level), 3.5 Bathrooms (Half Bath on Main Level, 2 Bathrooms on 2nd Level and 1 Bathroom on 3rd Level), Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Patio. 2nd Story Deck. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE3274640)