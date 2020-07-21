All apartments in Tega Cay
614 Sunfish Lane
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

614 Sunfish Lane

614 Sunfish Lane · No Longer Available
Location

614 Sunfish Lane, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful 3 Story Townhome located in the Lake Shore Community in Tega Cay, SC, 4 Bedrooms & Bonus (Master and 2 Bedrooms on 2nd Level and Bonus and 4th Bedroom on 3rd Level), 3.5 Bathrooms (Half Bath on Main Level, 2 Bathrooms on 2nd Level and 1 Bathroom on 3rd Level), Spacious Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. Patio. 2nd Story Deck. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE3274640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Sunfish Lane have any available units?
614 Sunfish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tega Cay, SC.
What amenities does 614 Sunfish Lane have?
Some of 614 Sunfish Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 Sunfish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
614 Sunfish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Sunfish Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 Sunfish Lane is pet friendly.
Does 614 Sunfish Lane offer parking?
Yes, 614 Sunfish Lane offers parking.
Does 614 Sunfish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Sunfish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Sunfish Lane have a pool?
No, 614 Sunfish Lane does not have a pool.
Does 614 Sunfish Lane have accessible units?
No, 614 Sunfish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Sunfish Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 Sunfish Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Sunfish Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Sunfish Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
