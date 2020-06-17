All apartments in Summerville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

407 Grand Palm Ln

407 Grand Palm Lane · (909) 684-8180
Location

407 Grand Palm Lane, Summerville, SC 29485

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
New luxury townhome near downtown Summerville - Property Id: 228861

BRAND NEW construction townhome with all new appliances included even washer and dryer! This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and a powder room downstairs. An open floor plan with granite counter tops, a large island, and even a backyard area.

Conveniently located 1-mile from downtown Summerville and a short drive from Charleston. Enjoy amenities including a tank-less water heater, smart nest thermostats, and NO yardwork (the HOA covers all yardwork)!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228861
Property Id 228861

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5603952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Grand Palm Ln have any available units?
407 Grand Palm Ln has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Grand Palm Ln have?
Some of 407 Grand Palm Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Grand Palm Ln currently offering any rent specials?
407 Grand Palm Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Grand Palm Ln pet-friendly?
No, 407 Grand Palm Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 407 Grand Palm Ln offer parking?
No, 407 Grand Palm Ln does not offer parking.
Does 407 Grand Palm Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Grand Palm Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Grand Palm Ln have a pool?
No, 407 Grand Palm Ln does not have a pool.
Does 407 Grand Palm Ln have accessible units?
No, 407 Grand Palm Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Grand Palm Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Grand Palm Ln has units with dishwashers.
