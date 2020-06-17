407 Grand Palm Ln

Amenities
New luxury townhome near downtown Summerville - Property Id: 228861
BRAND NEW construction townhome with all new appliances included even washer and dryer! This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and a powder room downstairs. An open floor plan with granite counter tops, a large island, and even a backyard area.
Conveniently located 1-mile from downtown Summerville and a short drive from Charleston. Enjoy amenities including a tank-less water heater, smart nest thermostats, and NO yardwork (the HOA covers all yardwork)!
No Dogs Allowed
