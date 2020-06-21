199 Avonshire Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage. Second floor has master + 2 additional bedroom and 3rd floor is 5th bedroom. Double Charleston porches on corner lot. Enjoy the amenities of Weatherstone with its pool and playpark. Washer and dryer included. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets.