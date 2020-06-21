All apartments in Summerville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:25 AM

199 Avonshire Drive

199 Avonshire Drive · (843) 972-9450
Location

199 Avonshire Drive, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom Charleston style home available immediately in Weatherstone. First floor bedroom with full bath, separate dining room, ample counter space, screened back porch and detached garage. Second floor has master + 2 additional bedroom and 3rd floor is 5th bedroom. Double Charleston porches on corner lot. Enjoy the amenities of Weatherstone with its pool and playpark. Washer and dryer included. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals. Pet rent will apply to pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Avonshire Drive have any available units?
199 Avonshire Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 Avonshire Drive have?
Some of 199 Avonshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Avonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
199 Avonshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Avonshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 Avonshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 199 Avonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 199 Avonshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 199 Avonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 Avonshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Avonshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 199 Avonshire Drive has a pool.
Does 199 Avonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 199 Avonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Avonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Avonshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
