Summerville, SC
1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3

1235 Boone Hill Rd · (843) 991-4848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1235 Boone Hill Rd, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Flex Office Space, $2400 Base Rent plus TICAM $480 per month.
Fronting Hwy 17-A aka Boone Hill Rd, located between 5-points intersection and Orangeburg Rd near Summerville High School, is a well-groomed 2,400 sq ft space built-out with 1,600 sq ft of office and 800 sq ft of open warehouse space. Office layout is the following: Large reception area, front office, hallway leads to another private office and additional large conference room or training room, plus 2 private restrooms, kitchen, and approximately 800 sq ft of warehouse storage. Parking available on the side and rear of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 have any available units?
1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
Is 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 does offer parking.
Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 have a pool?
No, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 have accessible units?
No, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
