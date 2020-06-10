1235 Boone Hill Road, Suite 3

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Flex Office Space, $2400 Base Rent plus TICAM $480 per month.

Fronting Hwy 17-A aka Boone Hill Rd, located between 5-points intersection and Orangeburg Rd near Summerville High School, is a well-groomed 2,400 sq ft space built-out with 1,600 sq ft of office and 800 sq ft of open warehouse space. Office layout is the following: Large reception area, front office, hallway leads to another private office and additional large conference room or training room, plus 2 private restrooms, kitchen, and approximately 800 sq ft of warehouse storage. Parking available on the side and rear of building.