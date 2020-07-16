113 North Laurel Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2200 sqft home



Please view our YouTube video tour: https://youtu.be/1N2b9Em0-SA



This beautiful home sits on over 1/2 acre private lot and is located less than 1/2 mile from Downtown Summerville's Hutchinson Square.



The rich hardwood floors throughout the home are just a part of the ambiance of a home that was built over 100 years ago.



The home has high/flat ceilings.



Downstairs master is in the rear of the home.



Bathroom has a clawfoot tub



Downstairs den is currently set up as a bedroom, but could be additional family room, play room, or office.



Upstairs bedrooms have window seats and plenty of space.



Dorchester District 2 School District - Summerville High School



All adults must submit and on-line credit/background check prior to being approved for lease.



No Smoking Unit



small/medium dogs negotiable



www.urhomesc.com