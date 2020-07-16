All apartments in Summerville
113 North Laurel Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

113 North Laurel Street

113 North Laurel Street · (843) 764-7185
Location

113 North Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2200 sqft home

Please view our YouTube video tour: https://youtu.be/1N2b9Em0-SA

This beautiful home sits on over 1/2 acre private lot and is located less than 1/2 mile from Downtown Summerville's Hutchinson Square.

The rich hardwood floors throughout the home are just a part of the ambiance of a home that was built over 100 years ago.

The home has high/flat ceilings.

Downstairs master is in the rear of the home.

Bathroom has a clawfoot tub

Downstairs den is currently set up as a bedroom, but could be additional family room, play room, or office.

Upstairs bedrooms have window seats and plenty of space.

Dorchester District 2 School District - Summerville High School

All adults must submit and on-line credit/background check prior to being approved for lease.

No Smoking Unit

small/medium dogs negotiable

www.urhomesc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 North Laurel Street have any available units?
113 North Laurel Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 North Laurel Street have?
Some of 113 North Laurel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 North Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 North Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 North Laurel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 North Laurel Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 North Laurel Street offer parking?
No, 113 North Laurel Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 North Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 North Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 North Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 113 North Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 North Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 113 North Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 North Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 North Laurel Street has units with dishwashers.
