113 North Laurel Street

Amenities
Historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2200 sqft home
This beautiful home sits on over 1/2 acre private lot and is located less than 1/2 mile from Downtown Summerville's Hutchinson Square.
The rich hardwood floors throughout the home are just a part of the ambiance of a home that was built over 100 years ago.
The home has high/flat ceilings.
Downstairs master is in the rear of the home.
Bathroom has a clawfoot tub
Downstairs den is currently set up as a bedroom, but could be additional family room, play room, or office.
Upstairs bedrooms have window seats and plenty of space.
Dorchester District 2 School District - Summerville High School
All adults must submit and on-line credit/background check prior to being approved for lease.
No Smoking Unit
small/medium dogs negotiable
