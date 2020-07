Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system clubhouse hot tub

Location, luxury, and all-inclusive living - the Reserve at Park West apartment community has it all. Conveniently located on the edge of Spartanburg, SC with quick access to interstate 26 and 85, these 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes are just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Methodist College, Wofford College, USC Upstate, Sherman School of Chiropractic, Converse College, and Spartanburg Community College. Our popular All-inclusive Utilities Package combines rent, power, water, cable, and washer/dryer all in one easy monthly payment. Oversized floorplans come standard with intrusion alarms, large closets, and garden tubs, while options for sunrooms or patios offer additional living space. Residents take advantage of the on-site activities the community offers - WiFi access by the pool and Internet Café, 24-Seat wide screen theatre with DVD lending library, sand volleyball, and 24-hour business center and fully equipped fitness center. Even four-legged family members love to play in the fenced Bark Park. The Reserve at Park West is the best location for luxury living.