Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments green community internet access playground

Magnolia Townhomes is the premier choice for Spartanburg, South Carolina living. Close to I-26 and right next to the WestGate Mall, living with us ensures you have access to everything that you need without having to go out of your way. Here you can enjoy living within ten minutes USC Upstate, the Chapman Cultural Center, and Croft State Park. At home, the convenience of in-home dishwashers, wash/dryer hookups, walk-able paths, and a sparkling swimming pool will help you escape the bustle of everyday life.