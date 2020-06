Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry. It offers a stove and refrigerator. The two bedrooms are generous in size and share the centrally located bathroom. The bathroom offers a single vanity and a tub/shower combo. Pets negotiable wit a non-refundable $250 pet fee. LIMIT 1 PET UNDER 40 LBS. TRASH AND WATER INCLUDED! Zoned for Mary Wright Elementary, Carver Jr Middle, and Spartanburg High. Call Carolina Moves at 864.475.1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.