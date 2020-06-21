All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

105 Arlo Court

105 Arlo Court · (864) 432-1793
Location

105 Arlo Court, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This spacious home offers an open floor plan and hardwood floors that flow throughout. NO CARPET! The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen comes with a stove, & refrigerator. All three bedrooms are spacious and share a centrally located hall bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination! Washer & dryer hookups. Outside you will be thrilled with the large yard that is perfect for children and pets to play. Pets are are ok with a non-refundable $250 fee. Zoned for E.P. Todd Elementary, Carver Jr Middle, and Spartanburg High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Arlo Court have any available units?
105 Arlo Court has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Arlo Court have?
Some of 105 Arlo Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Arlo Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Arlo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Arlo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Arlo Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Arlo Court offer parking?
No, 105 Arlo Court does not offer parking.
Does 105 Arlo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Arlo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Arlo Court have a pool?
No, 105 Arlo Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Arlo Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Arlo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Arlo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Arlo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Arlo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Arlo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
