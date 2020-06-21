105 Arlo Court

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This spacious home offers an open floor plan and hardwood floors that flow throughout. NO CARPET! The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen comes with a stove, & refrigerator. All three bedrooms are spacious and share a centrally located hall bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination! Washer & dryer hookups. Outside you will be thrilled with the large yard that is perfect for children and pets to play. Pets are are ok with a non-refundable $250 fee. Zoned for E.P. Todd Elementary, Carver Jr Middle, and Spartanburg High.



