34 Heritage Oak Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage guest parking internet access

Townhome Convenient to Booming Downtown Simpsonville! - This 3 Story townhouse is located at Oak Park Subdivision walking distance to Main St. Simpsonville and convenient to I-385, First floor is unfinished heated room great for storage or game room and it includes a separate entrance! On the 2nd floor you will find an open great room overlooking the back deck. The kitchen is open to the living room and even has an island for entertaining. Tons of windows on the main level allows for beautiful natural lighting.

On the 3rd level, you will find two large bedrooms. The Master Suite has a walk-in closet and full bathroom with a dual vanity.

The 2nd bedroom also offers a full bath. The laundry area is conveniently located on this level as well. Great location and convenient to all restaurants and shopping on Main St. Simpsonville and mins to Downtown Greenville. This townhouse also offers a one car garage, plenty of guest parking, back yard, large deck and Lawn maintenance!



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary Simpsonville Elementary

Middle School: Hillcrest Middle

High School: Hillcrest High



