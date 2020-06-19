All apartments in Simpsonville
34 Heritage Oak Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

34 Heritage Oak Way

34 Heritage Oak Way · (864) 335-8683
Location

34 Heritage Oak Way, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Heritage Oak Way · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Townhome Convenient to Booming Downtown Simpsonville! - This 3 Story townhouse is located at Oak Park Subdivision walking distance to Main St. Simpsonville and convenient to I-385, First floor is unfinished heated room great for storage or game room and it includes a separate entrance! On the 2nd floor you will find an open great room overlooking the back deck. The kitchen is open to the living room and even has an island for entertaining. Tons of windows on the main level allows for beautiful natural lighting.
On the 3rd level, you will find two large bedrooms. The Master Suite has a walk-in closet and full bathroom with a dual vanity.
The 2nd bedroom also offers a full bath. The laundry area is conveniently located on this level as well. Great location and convenient to all restaurants and shopping on Main St. Simpsonville and mins to Downtown Greenville. This townhouse also offers a one car garage, plenty of guest parking, back yard, large deck and Lawn maintenance!

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary Simpsonville Elementary
Middle School: Hillcrest Middle
High School: Hillcrest High

(RLNE5737028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Heritage Oak Way have any available units?
34 Heritage Oak Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Heritage Oak Way have?
Some of 34 Heritage Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Heritage Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
34 Heritage Oak Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Heritage Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 34 Heritage Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simpsonville.
Does 34 Heritage Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 34 Heritage Oak Way does offer parking.
Does 34 Heritage Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Heritage Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Heritage Oak Way have a pool?
No, 34 Heritage Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 34 Heritage Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 34 Heritage Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Heritage Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Heritage Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Heritage Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Heritage Oak Way has units with air conditioning.
