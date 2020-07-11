Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Simpsonville, SC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Simpsonville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
3 Units Available
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Arbors at Fairview is ideally located in the heart of Simpsonville, minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive, Simpsonville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1295 sqft
Redwood® Simpsonville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 5 miles of Simpsonville
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Results within 10 miles of Simpsonville
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
113 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
235 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$809
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
129 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
10 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
169 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1439 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers single-story apartments with full private garages attached. Smoke-free homes. Energy efficient appliances throughout. Full-size washer and dryer connections provided. Walk-in closets and large pantries.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
City Guide for Simpsonville, SC

Wear your cat sweater or hold your cat bag proudly. Danelle German, the groomer who first made products out of leftover cat hair, hails from Simpsonville. Be proud of this environmentally conscious piece of Simpsonville history.

Simpsonville, South Carolina, is part of what is known as the "Golden Strip," which includes the towns of Mauldin and Fountain Inn, the trio of towns known for having low unemployment rates due to the diversity of industries in the area. Simpsonville is located between its two Golden Strip sisters, in a cozy area of about 8 square miles of green space around the central downtown area. If you like to whack a golf ball, daydream at the country club or just explore the outdoors, then Simpsonville is for you. The climate is generally mild, but stock up on those umbrellas, because the town gets slightly more rainfall than the U.S. average per year. You certainly won't need the space for a snow shovel, as the yearly average snowfall is zero inches, although remember, anything is possible when it comes to Mother Nature. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Simpsonville, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Simpsonville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Simpsonville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

