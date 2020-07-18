All apartments in Simpsonville
Location

274 Oak Branch Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Heritage Creek subdivision of Simpsonville right beside Heritage Park! This home features a 2 car garage. Once you walk in you will be greeted by the 2 story foyer and hardwood floors! The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, gas range double oven, microwave, and the washer and dryer are included. The kitchen also boosts granite counters tops as well as an island for additional prepping space! The master bedroom is spacious in size with an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and walk in shower. The large master closet is also a plus. On those chilly winter nights you can gather together around the gas fireplace.The benefits do not end inside. Enjoy family and friends over and utilize the fully fenced in backyard with deck. The chalkboard in the kitchen, dining room furniture, and tv will remain. Sorry, no pets allowed. This home is a must see and will not last long. Zoned for Bryson Elementary and Middle School as well as Hillcrest High.

To schedule an appointment please call 864-432-1793 then visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Oak Branch Drive have any available units?
274 Oak Branch Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 274 Oak Branch Drive have?
Some of 274 Oak Branch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Oak Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
274 Oak Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Oak Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 274 Oak Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simpsonville.
Does 274 Oak Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 274 Oak Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 274 Oak Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Oak Branch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Oak Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 274 Oak Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 274 Oak Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 274 Oak Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Oak Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Oak Branch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Oak Branch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 274 Oak Branch Drive has units with air conditioning.
