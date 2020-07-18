274 Oak Branch Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Heritage Creek subdivision of Simpsonville right beside Heritage Park! This home features a 2 car garage. Once you walk in you will be greeted by the 2 story foyer and hardwood floors! The kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, dishwasher, gas range double oven, microwave, and the washer and dryer are included. The kitchen also boosts granite counters tops as well as an island for additional prepping space! The master bedroom is spacious in size with an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and walk in shower. The large master closet is also a plus. On those chilly winter nights you can gather together around the gas fireplace.The benefits do not end inside. Enjoy family and friends over and utilize the fully fenced in backyard with deck. The chalkboard in the kitchen, dining room furniture, and tv will remain. Sorry, no pets allowed. This home is a must see and will not last long. Zoned for Bryson Elementary and Middle School as well as Hillcrest High.



