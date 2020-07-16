/
1 bedroom apartments
60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sans Souci, SC
1 Unit Available
2 Donnybrook Avenue
2 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Nice garage apartment just off the corner of Donnybrook Avenue and Old Buncombe Road. Apartment has one bedroom and one full bath. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Dogs allowed, no cats.
15 Units Available
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$740
675 sqft
Less than 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include a barbecue area and on-site laundry.
17 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$952
842 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,259
769 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
33 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
20 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
803 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
29 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
726 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
10 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$796
693 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
81 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1092 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
33 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
3 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
9 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,344
856 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
149 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
829 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
5 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
118 Units Available
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
4 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
1 Unit Available
3008 East North Street
3008 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Beautiful Renovated 1 BR APT. Conveniently located near I 385, Pelham Rd, and minutes from downtown Greenville you can't go wrong! All-electric utilities - not included 1 small pet allowed with a $350.00 Pet fee due at move-in and $15.
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.