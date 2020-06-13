/
3 bedroom apartments
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sans Souci, SC
16 Verner Creek Ct
16 Verner Creek Court, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1026 sqft
Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home Close to Downtown and Walking Distance to Shopping! - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
35 Burgess Avenue
35 Burgess Ave, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
This extravagant new home is everything you want in a rental! This 3 bed/2 bath flaunts all new modern features including a gorgeous kitchen that opens into a spacious living room, perfect for entertaining! You will fall in love with the granite
5 E Blue Ridge Drive
5 East Blue Ridge Drive, Sans Souci, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Cute bungalow near both downtown and Cherrydale. Enjoy easy access to downtown's many attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Sans Souci
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Results within 5 miles of Sans Souci
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1466 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1780 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1630 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1366 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
12 Yancey Drive
12 Yancy Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Check out the Charm! This beautiful ranch home has over 2,000 sqft of living space. You'll find plenty of extra room alongside 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.
342 S Buckhorn Rd
342 South Buckhorn Road, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
Wow! Well Maintained Mobile Home in a Private Setting - This Mobile home won't last long! Well maintained and situated in a private setting with plenty of yard space. Interior has been renovated with new flooring and fresh paint.
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
314 Piedmont Ave
314 Piedmont Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Mountain - For a SELF GUIDED TOUR or to APPLY for this property visit convergentpg.com. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Elementary.
2 Ragon Ln
2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great
441 N. Poinsett Hwy
441 North Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest, SC
Beautiful Home in Travelers Rest! - Beautiful one level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Travelers Rest overlooking the beautiful setting of Paris Mountain. Home features a great mixture of vintage and modern style throughout.
Pleasant Valley
110 Deoyley Ave
110 Deoyley Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
**MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** - Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Convenient Location Near Augusta Road and Hughes Academy! Hardwood Floors throughout. Fireplace. Spacious kitchen area - Stove and Dishwasher are included.
Pleasant Valley
12 Arcadia Circle
12 Arcadia Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
12 Arcadia Circle Available 07/01/20 This one-level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom bungalow overlooks private park area near Greenville Country Club.