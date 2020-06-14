/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
40 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Travelers Rest, SC
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
74 Maple Lane
74 Maple Lane, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
1/1 Quadplex in Beautiful Travelers Rest - Property Id: 169046 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd Available 07/01/20 This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
Results within 5 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1126 n hwy 25
1126 North Highway 25, Greenville County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment close to Swamp Rabbit Trail - Property Id: 300728 Apartment totally remodeled. With new bathroom fixtures. Painted walls. Fully furnished. With its on tv. Comes with dishes. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Travelers Rest
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,273
789 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,395
814 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
900 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,507
856 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$742
638 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
697 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Haywood Pointe
1175 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
742 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Greenville, South Carolina because you've found it at Haywood Pointe. Our beautiful apartment home community is located just off the I-385.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
7 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$797
693 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,535
716 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southern Side
80 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
929 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
730 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
13 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
68 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Similar Pages
Travelers Rest 2 BedroomsTravelers Rest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTravelers Rest 3 BedroomsTravelers Rest Apartments with Balcony
Travelers Rest Apartments with GarageTravelers Rest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTravelers Rest Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCDunean, SC