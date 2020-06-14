/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Easley, SC
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Easley
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Easley
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,273
789 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,507
856 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,535
716 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Southern Side
80 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Mcbee Avenue Area
13 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Downtown Greenville
169 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Mcbee Avenue Area
27 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 308
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
The Lofts @ Mills Mill, Don't Miss Out! Location!! - Property Id: 277572 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
600 University Ridge #35
600 University Ridge, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
600 University Ridge #35 Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo at University Ridge - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo at University Ridge! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the unit, arched doorways and a quaint front porch.
Monaghan Mill
1 Unit Available
300 Smythe St. Unit #6
300 Smythe St, Parker, SC
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Stand alone unit behind multi-family property near downtown Greenville.One bedroom with open kitchen/living area. Little porch for grilling or enjoying the fall weather. Pets ok with fee.
West End Market
1 Unit Available
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
