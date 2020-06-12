/
2 bedroom apartments
100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sans Souci, SC
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
21 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1091 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Southern Side
1 Unit Available
308 Frank Street
308 Frank Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1200 sqft
A cute front porch welcomes you into this newly renovated home! The interior has been freshly painted a soothing shade of gray. There are modern lighting fixtures and newly installed ceiling fans to provide you with additional comfort.
1 Unit Available
807 Edgemont Avenue - 1
807 Edgemont Ave, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
674 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom mobile home is available for rent today! This home has all brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, and so much more! Come take a look at this lovely home before it's too late! 2 Bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
326 Loop Street
326 Loop Street, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Super cute & completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a multiplex that is minutes from Downtown Greenville and Cherrydale Shopping Pointe.
Results within 5 miles of Sans Souci
Viola Street Area
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
West End Market
35 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$870
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$959
988 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
6 Units Available
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
990 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, private balconies, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, and a pool. Fifteen minutes from downtown.
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Southern Side
83 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Brandon
9 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
8 Units Available
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$977
900 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of Grandeagle. Private and convenient, this is a haven with spacious floor plans.
Downtown Greenville
171 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Overbrook Historic District
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Mcbee Avenue Area
28 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Mcbee Avenue Area
15 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Overbrook Historic District
6 Units Available
Overbrook Lofts
20 Overbrook Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
Welcome to Overbrook Lofts, one of Greenville’s best-kept secrets. We offer boutique-style studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in the historic Overbrook neighborhood, complete with everything you desire from a comfortable home.