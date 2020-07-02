All apartments in Easley
Find more places like Ridge at Perry Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Easley, SC
/
Ridge at Perry Bend
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Ridge at Perry Bend

130 Perry Bend Cir · (858) 703-5791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off 2 and 3 bedroom Apartment Homes with a move-in date before 8/31/2020 with a 12 month lease or longer!
Browse Similar Places
Easley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC 29640

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-306 · Avail. Sep 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-305 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 09-204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 08-307 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06-208 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridge at Perry Bend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
green community
parking
pool
putting green
24hr gym
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
hot tub
Historic Easley, in a beautiful corner of upstate South Carolina, is a place of lakes, rivers, waterfalls, mountain views and charming shops and galleries. This is home to Ridge at Perry Bend, a community of modern apartment homes for those who enjoy life to the fullest.

Play, work, eat, travel: Ridge at Perry Bend is conveniently located to employment centers, hospitals, fantastic restaurants, airports and Easley’s top resources. To the north are the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the east and west are the vibrant towns of Clemson and Greenville.

The Ridge, a fully appointed clubhouse, offers a 24-hour health club with cardio theater and a cyber lounge with gourmet coffee and tea. Kick back, refresh and renew in the saltwater pool with tanning sun shelf and outdoor fireside lounge with summer kitchen. Practice your short game at the challenging putting green.

Lighted walkways, professionally designed landscaping and a pet agility park invite you and your furry friend outdoors to enjoy

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridge at Perry Bend have any available units?
Ridge at Perry Bend has 8 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ridge at Perry Bend have?
Some of Ridge at Perry Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge at Perry Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge at Perry Bend is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off 2 and 3 bedroom Apartment Homes with a move-in date before 8/31/2020 with a 12 month lease or longer!
Is Ridge at Perry Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridge at Perry Bend is pet friendly.
Does Ridge at Perry Bend offer parking?
Yes, Ridge at Perry Bend offers parking.
Does Ridge at Perry Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridge at Perry Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge at Perry Bend have a pool?
Yes, Ridge at Perry Bend has a pool.
Does Ridge at Perry Bend have accessible units?
No, Ridge at Perry Bend does not have accessible units.
Does Ridge at Perry Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridge at Perry Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridge at Perry Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridge at Perry Bend has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ridge at Perry Bend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Easley 1 BedroomsEasley 2 Bedrooms
Easley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEasley Apartments with Balcony
Easley Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity