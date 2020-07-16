/
1 bedroom apartments
56 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berea, SC
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Burdine Road
110 Burdine Road, Berea, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom/ I Bath End Unit in the Westville Apartment Community. Westville Complex consist of 16 units and is located close to grocery stores including Ingles and Super Market El Sol. Nearby Restaurants include Silver Bay Seafood.
Results within 5 miles of Berea
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,259
769 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
15 Units Available
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$740
675 sqft
Less than 10 minutes from downtown Greenville, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include a barbecue area and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
116 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
17 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$952
842 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,263
803 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
29 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,014
726 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
81 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1092 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
33 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,344
856 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
149 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,950
829 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 05:46 AM
5 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenville
111 E McBee Avenue
111 East Mcbee Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,700
*******AVAILABLE 9/1/2020******* Downtown living is the best! Gorgeous luxury condo with gleaming hardwood floors, an open chef's kitchen and a spacious living area. Beautiful master bedroom with a huge closet.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenville Community College
925 Cleveland St #153
925 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riverbend - Riverbend Condos. Ground floor condo, has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, with newer flooring in the dining room and new tile in the sunroom. Kitchen cabinets have been updated. Lovely court yard for relaxing.
Last updated July 16 at 01:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Donnybrook Avenue
2 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Nice garage apartment just off the corner of Donnybrook Avenue and Old Buncombe Road. Apartment has one bedroom and one full bath. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Dogs allowed, no cats.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
109 Tubbs Mountain Rd
109 Tubbs Mountain Road, Travelers Rest, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
This home won't last long due to convenience to the Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This home
Last updated July 16 at 01:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.
