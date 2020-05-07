All apartments in Rock Hill
721 University Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:42 AM

721 University Drive

721 University Drive · (803) 398-5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 University Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home has a lot to offer! It features a living room, dining room, den, and laundry room with washer/dryer (as-is). All new Luxury Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring installed throughout - minus the bathrooms that have tile flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a built-in desk area with tons of shelving! Outside, the large backyard is fenced in with a storage building and a carport. Conveniently located many perks of Rock Hill including Winthrop Park, Winthrop Lake, Winthrop Coliseum Cherry Road, Cherry Park, and Easy Access to Anderson Road.

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly - Cats and Small Dogs

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Right on Richmond, Left on Eden Terrace, Right on University.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 University Drive have any available units?
721 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 University Drive have?
Some of 721 University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 University Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 721 University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 University Drive does offer parking.
Does 721 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 University Drive have a pool?
No, 721 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
