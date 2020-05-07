721 University Drive

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick ranch home has a lot to offer! It features a living room, dining room, den, and laundry room with washer/dryer (as-is). All new Luxury Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring installed throughout - minus the bathrooms that have tile flooring. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a built-in desk area with tons of shelving! Outside, the large backyard is fenced in with a storage building and a carport. Conveniently located many perks of Rock Hill including Winthrop Park, Winthrop Lake, Winthrop Coliseum Cherry Road, Cherry Park, and Easy Access to Anderson Road.



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly - Cats and Small Dogs



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Right on Richmond, Left on Eden Terrace, Right on University.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.