All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 420 Summit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
420 Summit Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:02 PM

420 Summit Street

420 Summitt St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

420 Summitt St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally renovated home throughout the entire home with tons of upgrades including floors, appliances and brand new paint. Charming ranch style home with open floorplan and lots of natural light. This home is conveniently located and close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access. With all of it's charm and new upgrades, this home will not last long on the market. Make your showing appointment today by calling 877-751-1677 and complete your rental application so you don't miss out on this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Summit Street have any available units?
420 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 420 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Summit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Summit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Summit Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Summit Street offer parking?
No, 420 Summit Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 420 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Summit Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College