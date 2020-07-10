420 Summit Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Totally renovated home throughout the entire home with tons of upgrades including floors, appliances and brand new paint. Charming ranch style home with open floorplan and lots of natural light. This home is conveniently located and close to shopping, restaurants and interstate access. With all of it's charm and new upgrades, this home will not last long on the market. Make your showing appointment today by calling 877-751-1677 and complete your rental application so you don't miss out on this beauty.