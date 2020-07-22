All apartments in Rock Hill
1416 Bose Ave.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

1416 Bose Ave.

1416 Bose Avenue
Location

1416 Bose Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom Duplex!! - Recently renovated is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Cherry Road and Cherry Park. All new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with freshly painted walls. The living room opens up to the kitchen that is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There are ceiling fans in every room. A full sized washer and dryer are included, but not guaranteed. Outside is front patio and a large backyard that is shared.

Pet Policy: $250 Pet Fee. $10 Pet Rent.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, left on India Hook, Right on McDow, right on Bose.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5467176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Bose Ave. have any available units?
1416 Bose Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Bose Ave. have?
Some of 1416 Bose Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Bose Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Bose Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Bose Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Bose Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Bose Ave. offer parking?
No, 1416 Bose Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Bose Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Bose Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Bose Ave. have a pool?
No, 1416 Bose Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Bose Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1416 Bose Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Bose Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Bose Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
