1416 Bose Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom Duplex!! - Recently renovated is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Cherry Road and Cherry Park. All new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout with freshly painted walls. The living room opens up to the kitchen that is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There are ceiling fans in every room. A full sized washer and dryer are included, but not guaranteed. Outside is front patio and a large backyard that is shared.



Pet Policy: $250 Pet Fee. $10 Pet Rent.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, left on India Hook, Right on McDow, right on Bose.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



