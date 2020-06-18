All apartments in Richland County
Richland County, SC
325 Greensprings Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

325 Greensprings Drive

325 Green Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

325 Green Springs Dr, Richland County, SC 29223

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1396 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, ceiling fans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and is freshly painted. With access to a front porch, back deck, and and fenced-in yard. Minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,High Vaulted Ceilings,Granite countertops,Ceiling fans throughout,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Greensprings Drive have any available units?
325 Greensprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland County, SC.
What amenities does 325 Greensprings Drive have?
Some of 325 Greensprings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Greensprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 Greensprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Greensprings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Greensprings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 325 Greensprings Drive offer parking?
No, 325 Greensprings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 325 Greensprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Greensprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Greensprings Drive have a pool?
No, 325 Greensprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 325 Greensprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 Greensprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Greensprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Greensprings Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Greensprings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Greensprings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
