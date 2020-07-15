All apartments in North Charleston
Northlake Townhomes

4135 Bonaparte Dr · (757) 568-8919
Location

4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4127 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northlake Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans. Our spacious townhomes offer the best quality of living with individual driveways and private patios. Each of our townhomes also has a washer & dryer connection, full size washer in dryer in selected units. Our townhomes are the epitome of beauty and comfort with high ceilings, and modern amenities.

We are located in the heart of North Charleston, with nearby access to the Mark Clark Expressway. Our community is in close proximity to leading business centers and major employers, including Boeing and the Charleston International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $45, Couples: $60
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (Non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds are prohibited. Weight limit up to 75 lbs. Please contact us for complete Pet Policy.
Parking Details: Multiple. Off Street Parking, Private Driveway. Please contact our leasing office our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Oversized Closets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northlake Townhomes have any available units?
Northlake Townhomes has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does Northlake Townhomes have?
Some of Northlake Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northlake Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northlake Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northlake Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northlake Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northlake Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northlake Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northlake Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northlake Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northlake Townhomes have a pool?
No, Northlake Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Northlake Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Northlake Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Northlake Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northlake Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
