Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr maintenance internet access

At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans. Our spacious townhomes offer the best quality of living with individual driveways and private patios. Each of our townhomes also has a washer & dryer connection, full size washer in dryer in selected units. Our townhomes are the epitome of beauty and comfort with high ceilings, and modern amenities.



We are located in the heart of North Charleston, with nearby access to the Mark Clark Expressway. Our community is in close proximity to leading business centers and major employers, including Boeing and the Charleston International Airport.