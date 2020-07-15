Northlake Townhomes

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $45, Couples: $60
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (Non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds are prohibited. Weight limit up to 75 lbs. Please contact us for complete Pet Policy.
Parking Details: Multiple. Off Street Parking, Private Driveway. Please contact our leasing office our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Oversized Closets